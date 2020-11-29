Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

