Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $452,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

