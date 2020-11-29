Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 182,207 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26,500.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $32.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

