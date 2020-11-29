Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 330 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

