Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,470.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Cal Henderson sold 100 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $95,970.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $49,005.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $48,675.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $47,415.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

