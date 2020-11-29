Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.60.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

