BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.75.

DOO opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.25. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 43.00.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

