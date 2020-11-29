Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $30.69

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 109.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 12,409.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

