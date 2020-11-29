Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

