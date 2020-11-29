Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $209.62

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Generac by 48.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Generac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.40. 637,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,045. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

