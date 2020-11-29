Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

GES opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guess’ by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 443.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 149,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

