Brokerages Anticipate Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

