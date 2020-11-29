Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,333 shares of company stock valued at $194,253,291. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $394.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $399.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

