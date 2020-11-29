Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $43,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,337,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,879,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,188,521.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,926.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,190 shares of company stock worth $7,524,970 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

BFAM opened at $171.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.