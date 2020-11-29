Botty Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Botty Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 1.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Botty Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $120.45 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

