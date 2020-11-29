Botty Investors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.4% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

