Botty Investors LLC Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.35 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

