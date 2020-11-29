Botty Investors LLC Buys 905 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 21,686.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 216,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $394.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day moving average of $335.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $399.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 525,333 shares of company stock valued at $194,253,291 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

