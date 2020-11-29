Botty Investors LLC Buys 765 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

