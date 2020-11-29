Botty Investors LLC Buys 6,218 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.3% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

