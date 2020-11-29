Botty Investors LLC Buys 4,010 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

