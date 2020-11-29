Botty Investors LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

