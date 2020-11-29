Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.