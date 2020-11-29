Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

