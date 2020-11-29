Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $38.21 Average PT from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.21.

BOWFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.33. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

