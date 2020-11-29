BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.48 ($53.51).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €43.83 ($51.56) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.58.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

