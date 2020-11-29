BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $1.25 to $1.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

