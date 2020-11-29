BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of $563.24 million and a P/E ratio of -25.90. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

