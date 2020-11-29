Blur (BLUR) Market Capitalization Tops $61,479.45

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $61,479.45 and approximately $100,278.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00164848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00927158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00219248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471935 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00166308 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,552,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,525 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

