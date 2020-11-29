Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00009346 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and $23,612.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,329,425 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

