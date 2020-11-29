Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $243.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.29. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

