BidaskClub Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $277.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.