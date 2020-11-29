Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

