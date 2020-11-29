Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.