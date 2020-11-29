Berenberg Bank Lowers 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of 4imprint Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRFF opened at $33.40 on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

