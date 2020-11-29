Benchmark Raises dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) Price Target to $21.00

dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMYT opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

