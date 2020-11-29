Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:BEEM opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at $205,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

