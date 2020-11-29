Barings LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 24,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

