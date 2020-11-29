Barings LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

