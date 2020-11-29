Barings LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.