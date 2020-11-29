Barings LLC Sells 9,213 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,607,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

CHD opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

