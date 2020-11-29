Barings LLC Sells 8,917 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after buying an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after buying an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in McKesson by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,402,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

