Barings LLC Sells 81,817 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,817 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after acquiring an additional 308,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 991,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 107,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

