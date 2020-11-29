Barings LLC Sells 814 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in BlackRock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $715.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $718.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,082,719. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

