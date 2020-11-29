Barings LLC Sells 7,952 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

