Barings LLC Sells 6,488 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

