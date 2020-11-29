Barings LLC Sells 5,563 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,159. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.