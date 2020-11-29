Barings LLC Sells 378 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Shares of COST opened at $388.39 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $390.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

