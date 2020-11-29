Barings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,698 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $85,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

