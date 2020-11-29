Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 517.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,516,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

